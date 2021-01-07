Announced last year, the English-language version of Ask Iwata — a collection of the former Nintendo P

Announced last year, the English-language version of Ask Iwata — a collection of the former Nintendo President’s popular Q&A sessions with developers — will be out on April 13.
