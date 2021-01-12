Australia’s Best Fast Food Burgers: Kotaku AU Reader’s Edition

Kotaku Australia recently posted a ranked list of the best Aussie burger joints, and it seems to have caused a stir amongst readers. While some battled it out for their love of Oporto or questioned my loyalty to a saucy Hungry Jack’s snack, others leapt in to provide handy recommendations for burger chains we’d missed.

The simple fact is Australia’s packed to the gills with incredible burger joints, way more than a single article could contain. What follows is a list of excellent Aussie burgers curated by you, Kotaku Australia’s lovely audience.

Look no further if you’re in the market for a brand new food obsession.

This fine establishment was recommended by several readers, including noice.brewery and brendanatebit — and it certainly should’ve ranked on the original list. Mary’s burgers are an institution, and for good reason. The patties are always moist, the cheese is always gooey and you won’t find crisper chicken in Sydney.

If you don’t want to go to Mary’s proper (it’s very popular, particularly with “the youths”) you can also pop down to Ramblin’ Rascals in Sydney’s CBD. They’re a smaller joint and serve Mary’s along with good vibes.

Another local Sydney institution that ranked high on the list of recommendations was Bar Luca in Circular Quay (thank you to Defaultluke and gabbertron). Now, I confess I haven’t made it down to Bar Luca, but one look at their instagram has my taste buds sizzling. They look like a heart attack in bun, but if you’re going out for burgers you might as well go all-in.

Check out the the melt on that cheese. The maple sauce glazing that bacon. Mwah!

Put Bar Luca on your list.

These three recommendations come courtesy of [email protected]!, who evangelised the fast food selection in Canberra. The Brod Deluxe from Brodburger was called out as a particular highlight, but it sounds like you’ll need a truckload of help to make your way through this monster.

Mookie looks particularly interesting, as well: it’s a Japanese-American hybrid burger joint featuring some excellent-sounding burgers like the Truffle Grilled Chicken Burger. If you’re ever down in Australia’s capital make sure you check them out.

I include this submission from IAmGriffwah and blackdahlianz with a hint of bitterness, because my local Ze Pickle in Surry Hills was recently shut down. These burgers are to die for, and there’s a reason why so many readers suggested them. For now, there’s only a handful of stores in Queensland but I have my fingers crossed they’ll return to Sydney post-COVID. Hopefully, they’ll reach the rest of Australia too.

All of Ze Pickle’s burgers are stunners, but the beef and maple bacon Chee-ze burger is the real winner here.

Betty’s Burgers completely slipped off my radar in the original list, and I apologise.

As brendanatebit, IAmGriffwah, RaptortillaW rightfully pointed out, Betty’s deserves a place on any list of great burgers. There’s no other burger joint across Australia that so delightfully captures the look and feeling of a vintage cafe but beyond its rather neat aesthetic, Betty’s Burgers is just a quality establishment.

They’re also excellent value for money, and you can grab a delicious, meaty burg for just a tenner.

Do yourself a favour and check out the Hello Harry menu. It’s wall-to-wall burgery goodness, and there’s almost zero chance you won’t find something you like. Buttermilk battered barramundi in a burger? Check. Texan brisket burger? Check. Mediterranean lamb? Sure thing. A burger that’s all maple bacon? Absolutely.

There’s a reason why Hello Harry has exploded in popularity in recent times. Simply put, they’re excellent. Cheers to kipjib for the suggestion.

Huxtaburger’s been described as a cult, and that can only mean one thing: delicious, delicious burgers. This is another joint that’s escaped my attention, but it comes very recommended from the lovely maediocre.

In the process of suggesting it, she even slipped and ended up ordering dinner. With bacon as crisp as in the image above, it’s no wonder.

Huxtaburger is absolutely set to be my next burger adventure.

Highly recommended: Other shoutouts for wider Australia included: Burger Hounds (Wahroonga, NSW) courtesy of john_stalvern, Alfred’s (Perth, WA) thanks to wozowski, BRGR (Artarmon, NSW) and Harry’s (Surry Hills, NSW) from Business Insider Australia’s Sharon Masige, Miss Kay’s (QLD), Getta Burger (QLD) and Brooklyn Depot (QLD) from IAmGriffwah, Down n Out (NSW) from noice.brewery, Burgers Anonymous (NSW), Sonny’s (VIC), Dee Why Hotel (NSW) and Mondaze (QLD) from brendanatebit, Mister Gee Burger Truck (NSW) from LoneVaultWanderer and Ogalo (AUS), who’ve stolen the Portuguese chicken crown from Nando’s according to smegwolf.

8bit. (VIC) also earned massive shoutouts from across the Kotaku Australia universe on Twitter and in our comments section. They’re video game-themed burger bars with buns named after games like Altered Beast, Double Dragon and Zelda.

Louie also wanted to nominate his local corner stone store, and djbear agreed sometimes a local, convenient burger really is the best burger of all.

There’s sure to be more amazing burgers we haven’t included so if you spot something you like, feel free to shout it out in the comments below — and make sure you stay tuned to Kotaku Australia for the latest and greatest in burgers. Thank you to everyone for your fantastic suggestions.