Balan Wonderworld, the upcoming game from the creators of Sonic and Nights, will get a demo on Janua

Balan Wonderworld, the upcoming game from the creators of Sonic and Nights, will get a demo on January 28. It’ll include two-play coop and let you test out a bunch of the game’s different levels.
Balan Wonderworld, the upcoming game from the creators of Sonic and Nights, will get a demo on January 28. It’ll include two-play coop and let you test out a bunch of the game’s different levels.
Now you can get the top stories from Kotaku delivered to your inbox. Enter your email below.
By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in