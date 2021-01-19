Balan Wonderworld, the upcoming game from the creators of Sonic and Nights, will get a demo on Janua

See Games Differently

Ethan Gach

Published 2 hours ago: January 20, 2021 at 3:50 am -
Filed to:balan wonderworld
sonic the hedgehogsquare enix
Image: Square Enix

Balan Wonderworld, the upcoming game from the creators of Sonic and Nights, will get a demo on January 28. It’ll include two-play coop and let you test out a bunch of the game’s different levels.

