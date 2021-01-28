See Games Differently

Bleeding Edge Ceases Updates After 10 Months, Ninja Theory Focusing On Other Projects

Zack Zwiezen

Published 2 hours ago: January 29, 2021 at 5:10 am -
Screenshot: Ninja Theory / Microsoft

Ninja Theory announced today that it will no longer be updating Bleeding Edge with new content, though the game will remain playable on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

Bleeding Edge, an online 4v4 action game, was released on March 24 of last year. Now, less than a year later, the game will stop receiving new content updates. Ninja Theory made the announcement on Twitter, explaining that it was focusing on other projects like Project Mara and Seuna’s Saga. “We have decided that there will be no further content updates for Bleeding Edge.”

Another possible reason for Bleeding Edge no longer being updated: It never found a huge audience. While it had a diverse and interesting roster of characters and “Mostly Positive” reviews on Steam, it failed to stand out from the crowd of other, more popular online character-action games, like Overwatch and Paladins: Champions of the Realm. Our own Mike Fahey played the game and described it as “a game ready to be forgotten.”

For those who enjoy Bleeding Edge or want to try the game out, it is still playable and part of Microsoft’s Game Pass program.

