See Games Differently

Borderlands Movie Outdoes Itself, Casts Kevin Hart As Roland

2

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: January 27, 2021 at 12:00 pm -
Filed to:actors
borderlandscate blanchettcraig mazincreative worksentertainment_culturefirst person shootershartkevin hartmultiplayer online gamesrandy pitchfordvideo gameswindows games
Borderlands Movie Outdoes Itself, Casts Kevin Hart As Roland
Image: Gearbox / Amy Sussman, Getty Images

Jumanji star and comedian Kevin Hart has been signed to play Roland in the upcoming Borderlands movie according to The Hollywood Reporter. Yeah, I don’t get it either.

Borderlands is being directed by horror maestro Eli Roth based on a screenplay by Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford and Take-Two Interactive’s CEO Strauss Zelnick are serving as executive producers.

“I’m thrilled to be working with Kevin,” Roth said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “Borderlands is a different kind of role for him, and we are excited to thrill audiences with a side of Kevin they’ve never seen before. He’s going to be an amazing Roland.”

Hart is the second actor to join the Borderlands cast after Cate Blanchett, who will be playing Siren firestarter Lilith despite my colleague Luke Plunkett’s pleas to the contrary.

He’s not really my cup of tea, but even fans of the diminutive comedian have to admit that Hart is an odd choice for Roland, a stacked, stoic mercenary who often acts as the straight man in the games’ outlandish plots. But hey, what could go wrong giving a series already lambasted for its meme-filled dialogue one more funny guy to scream ostensible jokes at the audience.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.