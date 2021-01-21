See Games Differently

Capcom Announces Multiplayer Shooter Resident Evil Re:Verse

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: January 22, 2021 at 9:45 am
Image: Capcom

During today’s Resident Evil showcase, Capcom announced Resident Evil Re:Verse, a multiplayer shooter featuring characters from across the franchise.

The brief snippets of gameplay highlighted during the stream showed a game with a distinctive, comic-book art style. Some of the playable characters include Leon Kennedy, Jill Valentine, and Chris Redfield.

Capcom’s press release goes into greater detail, explaining that Resident Evil Re:Verse matches will be between teams of four-to-six players and that each character will have their own unique skills. When a player dies, they will be able to come back as bioweapons like the Nemesis, William Birkin, and Jack Baker.

Resident Evil Re:Verse will be free to play with the purchase of Resident Evil Village.

