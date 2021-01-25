See Games Differently

Capcom Is Selling A Coat For $US1,500 ($1,947) Because Chris Redfield Also Wears Coats

2

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: January 26, 2021 at 7:30 am
Image: Capcom

Want to spend an exorbitant amount of money on a basic wool coat because some grizzled old guy in a video game sports one too? Well, Capcom has just the deal for you.

Capcom recently listed a Japan-exclusive replica of the coat Chris Redfield wears in Resident Evil Village for the incredible price of ¥159,731 JPY, or just a little over $1,500 USD ($1,947). It has no buttons and comes in four sizes: Medium, Large, Extra Large, and a slightly larger “Original Model” that is supposedly fit to Chris’ in-game proportions. The official description also says the “Original Model” more closely resembles the actual piece of clothing the developers 3D-scanned into the game.

Screenshot: Capcom Screenshot: Capcom

Interested parties can also purchase the coat as part of two separate collector’s edition bundles that include Resident Evil Village and other knick-knacks like an art book, a statue of Mr. Redfield, and postcards.

All that aside… this is literally just a wool coat? A less-than-functional wool coat at that, seeing as you can’t even button the damn thing closed when things get chilly. I’m not going to pretend to be very fashion-minded, but Chris just looks like he got ready for Resident Evil Village by hitting up the local Macy’s. In fact, a simple search for “wool coat” on the store’s website brings up a ton of options for much more reasonable prices.

Leon Kennedy’s Resident Evil 4 bomber jacket, which Capcom sold back in 2016 for almost $1,200 USD ($1,557), is at least a little unique in comparison, and it even had a zipper.

  • Or just go to your closest Army Disposals store and buy a black woollen coat for approximately 100 bucks these days. Exact same goddamn design.

    Wow Capcom, wow.

