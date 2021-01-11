Bulk Up Your Pile Of Shame With These Games Under $30

At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Cheap game deals are the perfect way to bulk up your library, picking up those titles you’ve been meaning to get around to forever or to take a chance on something you usually couldn’t validate buying at full price. Regardless of your reason, you can currently nab all of these games for under $30. If you do most of your gaming on a PS4, you definitely want to pay attention. Stack your pile of shame to the heavens!

This article has been updated since its original publication.

If you had no idea this game existed up until now, I don’t blame you. Predator: Hunting Grounds come out back in April last year to pretty mixed reviews. It’s a fun game, but would recommend buying it at full price? Probably not. But for $19? That I can do.

Predator: Hunting Grounds is an asymmetrical multiplayer FPS where you either play as a group of soldiers undergoing a mission, or a lone Predator that’s hunting the group. It’s kill or be killed. If you really enjoyed Friday the 13th: The Game, this has a very similar vibe.

If you’ve been meaning to get your hands on either of these Assassin’s Creed games, or just want a fun action game to play, those price tags are pretty hard to turn down.

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, which has been discounted to $24.98, is set during the set during the Peloponnesian War between Athens and Sparta. For $29 you can also head to Ancient Egypt in AC: Origins, which takes place near the end of the Ptolemaic period.

I haven’t played this remake of MediEvil, but I remember enjoying the original. (This is an almost 20-year-old memory though.) In it, you play as Sir Daniel Fortesque, a knight who has recently been brought back from the dead. His quest? To take down an evil sorcerer named Zarok who is using an army of the undead to conquer the land of Gallowmere.

If you’re looking for a solid nostalgia trip and an easy to pick up hack-and-slash game, you can grab MediEvil for $18.

After Into The Spider-Verse, I’d say this is my favourite Spidey adaptation since Spider-Man 2. And it’s currently going for $28, down from $54.95.

Insomniac did a really great job with this game. From a gameplay POV, everything about it works so well. The action, the environments, and the web-swinging work together to make a great action game. Excuse the cliche, but you really do feel like you’re Spider-Man while playing this. Speaking as a big comic fan, I was happy with how true to the character the game’s story is.

I spent a fair chunk of my teenage years playing Battlefield 1942, and while I don’t think any game can replicate the memory I have of playing it, Battlefield V is probably the first to get damn near close. Set during World War 2, Battlefield V is the most recent instalment in EA’s long-running shooter series. You can currently pick it up for $29.95 on PS4 and $29 Xbox One.

If you’ve played one of the previous games in the series, you know exactly what you’re in for. If you haven’t, Battlefield V is a fun game. The combat mechanics are tip-top and it looks great too. I even enjoyed the single-player campaign, which is a series of episodic stories set in different locations and told from varying perspectives.

It’s time to take another trip to the weird and wacky world of Borderlands. This series has been one of the more idiosyncratic shooters of the last decade, and Borderlands 3 delivers more of what you’d expect, but with improved gameplay and a greater variety of environments.

This sequel shakes things up by allowing you to leave the confines of Pandora and plunder Vaults on other planets, with the goal of discovering the Great Vault. It’s not the strongest instalment in the series, but if you enjoyed your time with the previous games, I wouldn’t turn down picking this up for a bargain price of $25.57. This deal is available for the PS4 edition of Borderlands 3.

I have thoroughly enjoyed Bethesda’s Wolfenstein series, so I highly recommend picking up a cheap copy of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. An all-around solid FPS, it’s set in an alternate history where the Nazis won World War II. You play as B.J. Blazkowicz, an American soldier, who fights alongside a resistance group that aims to liberate the United States from the Nazi forces.

Like I said, this series is great. If you want to play a shooter with a fun gunplay, exciting missions, and an interesting universe, The New Colossus is the game for you. You also get kill a lot of Nazis.

You can pick up Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus for $24 the PS4.

I love the long-running series of Lego-themed games. They have consistently been some of the most fun I’ve had while gaming. Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 is no different. This game combines everything I like about the Marvel universe and presents it as an upbeat, kid of goofy, adventure game.

If you’re in-between games and just want something light that you can easily jump in and out of, this is game is simple fun. The open world is enjoyable to explore, and the puzzle-solving will keep you invested enough. The character roster is absolutely huge, and I definitely wasted too much time messing around with team combos. You can grab a PS4 copy of Lego Marvel Superheroes 2 for $29, or you can get it on Xbox One for $29.

Do we really need to sell you on FIFA 20? You can score FIFA 20 for $25.95 on the PS4. Now, you too, can scream at your TV because your defence line let your opponent walk a goal into the net. What makes FIFA 20 stand out from other incarnations is the inclusion of the VOLTA Football mode, which lets you play smaller street or futsal matches.

Rage 2 is the kind of game you probably wouldn’t play unless the price was right. Depending on your console of choice, you can grab the apocalyptic open-world shooter for $14 on PC and on Xbox One.

While Rage 2‘s story isn’t anything special — most of the time it comes across as poor man’s Borderlands — the gameplay is a lot of fun. Created by Avalanche Studios, the studio behind the Just Cause series, it is full of ludicrous, over-the-top gunplay. If you’ve got an FPS itch that needs scratching, Rage 2 goes alright.

READ MORE Grab These Cheap Nintendo Switch Games For Under $30

If you’re a fan of psychological thrillers, you should consider picking up Hidden Agenda for $12.49. In it, you play as homicide detective Becky Marney and district attorney Felicity Graves, who are currently investigating a serial killer known as The Trapper.

If you’re after a game that’s very story-driven, this is a solid pick. A genuinely compelling murder mystery, Hidden Agenda features a lot of quick time events where your choice helps shape the narrative. There’s an extra layer of fun to be had when you play it with friends as the game uses the PS4’s PlayLink feature, which allows others to vote on those decisions.