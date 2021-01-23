Chess Looks Wild In 2021

This week we figure out how tall the very big lady from Resident Evil Village is, flip out a Bernie chair, learn what games will be free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers this month, buy 408 kg of PlayStation consoles and check in on chess YouTube in 2021.

Auto Chess Is Getting a MOBA, Continuing the Eternal Cycle The history of the MOBA genre is one of mods and iteration. Its most popular and still-standing games today are the result of multiple reimaginings and tweaks to skirt copyright issues. Now, there’s one more absurd step to the story: the makers of Auto Chess are making a MOBA. An... Read more

I can’t wait for this MOBA to become really popular and spawn a mod that then spawns a MOBA that then spawns a new auto chess game that then spawns a card game that then spawns…

This is why I’m proud to work at Kotaku. We do the real work.

What would you rather have? 414 kg of PlayStation consoles or $US240 ($311) worth of pudding?

I don't know about you, but this is the winner for me. pic.twitter.com/4e3B0N60N1 — Dan Chibnall ???????? ???? ???? (@bookowl) January 21, 2021

There was a lot of good (and bad!) Bernie memes created this past week. This is the best.

This thumbnail is fucking killing me pic.twitter.com/20EBoEmBY1 — Cosmonaut Marcus (@CosmonautMarcus) January 20, 2021

I would play more chess if the pieces were people and shot lasers. I think what I want is laser tag, actually. Yes. That’s what I want. Never mind. (Original video here!)

Bulk and Skull’s theme song is one of the foulest pieces of music ever composed pic.twitter.com/20SqnZC9u2 — ✪ daniel barnes ✪ (@Danny8bit) September 29, 2020

OK, no more Bernie memes. The new cool thing is remixing this song.

