Chess Looks Wild In 2021

This week we figure out how tall the very big lady from Resident Evil Village is, flip out a Bernie chair, learn what games will be free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers this month, buy 408 kg of PlayStation consoles and check in on chess YouTube in 2021.
Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week
Auto Chess Is Getting a MOBA, Continuing the Eternal Cycle
The history of the MOBA genre is one of mods and iteration. Its most popular and still-standing games today are the result of multiple reimaginings and tweaks to skirt copyright issues. Now, there’s one more absurd step to the story: the makers of Auto Chess are making a MOBA. An...Read more
I can’t wait for this MOBA to become really popular and spawn a mod that then spawns a MOBA that then spawns a new auto chess game that then spawns a card game that then spawns…
I Figured Out How Tall The Sexy Resident Evil Lady Is Because Of Course I Did
Oh, Tall Lady, how do I love thee, let me count the ways.Read more
This is why I’m proud to work at Kotaku. We do the real work.
You Can Buy A 400KG Box Of PlayStation Consoles
What an age we live in. PlayStation consoles, by the pound.Read more
What would you rather have? 414 kg of PlayStation consoles or $US240 ($311) worth of pudding?
Tweets!
I don't know about you, but this is the winner for me. pic.twitter.com/4e3B0N60N1
— Dan Chibnall ???????? ???? ???? (@bookowl) January 21, 2021
There was a lot of good (and bad!) Bernie memes created this past week. This is the best.
This thumbnail is fucking killing me pic.twitter.com/20EBoEmBY1
— Cosmonaut Marcus (@CosmonautMarcus) January 20, 2021
I would play more chess if the pieces were people and shot lasers. I think what I want is laser tag, actually. Yes. That’s what I want. Never mind. (Original video here!)
Bulk and Skull’s theme song is one of the foulest pieces of music ever composed pic.twitter.com/20SqnZC9u2
— ✪ daniel barnes ✪ (@Danny8bit) September 29, 2020
OK, no more Bernie memes. The new cool thing is remixing this song.
News From The Past Week
- Activision Merges Tony Hawk 1 + 2 Developer Into Blizzard
- Resident Evil Village Out For Old And New Consoles On May 7
- Mass Effect 2 Writer Confirms Jack Was Originally Pansexual
- Genshin Impact’s Big 1.3 Update Includes Lantern Rite Event, New Character Xiao
- Here’s February 2021’s Xbox Live Games With Gold
- Microsoft Doubles Cost Of Xbox Live From What It Was A Year Ago
- Dead By Daylight Studio Hurriedly Announces Colorblind Mode After Designer Complains About Accessibility Requests
- Resident Evil Crossover Event Coming To Division 2 In February
- Capcom Announces Multiplayer Shooter Resident Evil Re:Verse
- Report: $US250 ($324) Collector’s Edition Of Cyberpunk 2077 Gets Refunded, Player Gets To Keep It Anyway
- 505 Games Announces Puzzle Quest 3, Coming Out This Year
- Valve, Capcom & Bethesda Fined $US9.5 ($12) Million For “Geo-Blocking” PC Games
- Sealed Box Of Pokémon Cards Sells For $US408,000 ($528,442)
- Mortal Kombat Player Disqualified From Tournament For Criticising Developers
