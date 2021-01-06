See Games Differently

Games That Deserve A Next-Gen Revival

2

Lauren Rouse

Published 1 hour ago: January 6, 2021 at 3:57 pm -
Filed to:classic games
pcps5rebootsrevivalsequelsxbox series x
Games That Deserve A Next-Gen Revival

There are lots of great games to look forward to but that never stops us from revisiting our favourites. Now that a new console generation has arrived this is the perfect opportunity for some classic games to make a comeback.

Microsoft and Sony have announced a bunch of sequels to look forward to. There’s the next instalment in the Halo franchise, a sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, a new Gran Turismo – all of which look to take advantage of everything next-gen has to offer. But if the return of Crash Bandicoot 4 and Super Mario 3D All-Stars are anything to go by, it’s that gamers still love nostalgia.

Here are some classic franchises that deserve a comeback on next-gen.

Deus Ex

Rumours of a new Deus Ex game have been circulating for a while, but there’s no doubt that gamers want to see this series come back. Deus Ex: Mankind came out five years ago and Eidos has since moved on to work on the new Tomb Raider games. But there are still indications that the developers want to return to the franchise when they have the time. Well, that time is now!

A Deus Ex next-gen game has huge potential. The series brought us cyberpunk before Cyberpunk 2077 was a thing and it would be nothing short of epic to see this dystopian world with the latest graphics. Plus there’s been plenty of conspiracy theories and technological developments since the last game that can be mined for a new Deus Ex story. Even a remaster on next-gen would be better than nothing.

Spyro

After Spyro’s PS1 companion Crash Bandicoot got a long-awaited sequel last year – which lived up to expectations – it’s the dragon’s turn. Spyro’s had some less than stellar reboot attempts over the years – remember that time when they made they tried to make Spyro gritty? But the Spyro Reignited Trilogy reminded us how fun it is to play these classics again, particularly when it had upgraded visuals to match.

Of course, any sequel to Spyro already comes with huge expectations. But if Crash can do it, Spyro can too and there’s never been a better time to try.

Quake

Now that Microsoft has purchased ZeniMax there has to be some small chance that a Quake reboot is back on the table. Sure, we still have Quake Champions, but there’s no better time to give a new Quake game a shot. The fandom is also very much alive – if the annual occurrence of QuakeCon is any kind of indicator – so give the people what they want.

Jak and Daxter

It’s a long shot now that Naughty Dog has moved onto games like The Last of Us, but Jak and Daxter is a classic PlayStation series that deserves a reboot. While a return to the nostalgia of the original games would be great on any day of the week, there’s an opportunity here to take Jak and Daxter in a different direction. Jak 2 and Jak 3 already introduced some darker ideas to the series but bringing out an even grittier science-fantasy open world on next-gen could be a way forward for the franchise.

Sly Cooper

Speaking of classic PlayStation franchises, can we please get a new Sly Cooper game? It has been a whole console generation since Sly 4: Thieves in Time released so now is as good a time as any to revive the franchise. Of course, Sucker Punch has gone on to the excellent Ghost of Tsushima now so I can’t see them returning to Sly. But if Sanzaru wants another shot or any other studio is looking for an old school stealth platformer to pick up – here is an easy win. I’d even take a remaster at this point, just let me play a Sly game again.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

We’re all hanging out for a new Knights of the Old Republic game. Heralded as some of the best Star Wars games on offer, it’s high time for the series to return. Star Wars is entering a resurgence in its film, TV and theme park branches, and while we’ve had plenty of Star Wars games in recent years, this is the one that deserves a next-gen reboot. Even a remaster of the original games would be great just so more players can experience what made them so special.

Dead Space

If any space horror game needs a reset on next-gen it’s Dead Space. The last game may not have lived up to expectations but the original Dead Space is still a hit. It brought us interesting characters, a new sci-fi world and some serious horror. Bringing Dead Space to next-gen seems like the perfect move to reinvigorate the franchise and take advantage of the latest hardware.

So many games deserve to make a comeback on next-gen. Are there others you think should be added to the list? Let us know!

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Lauren Rouse

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • Dishonoured by Arkane Studios

    It did stealth and multi-path gameplay better than Dues-Ex did.
    Bethesda mothballed the series after Death of the Outsider standalone, and put the studio onto Prey . Deathloop is coming out this year, but I really loved the Dishonoured series.

    Reply

  • I love Deus Ex Human Revolution. I actually have it installed on my PC right now, just in case I feel like playing, and many times playing Cyberpunk I wished it was more like it. Especially in regards to stealth.

    I also bought the original Deus Ex on release and finished it many times, if that counts for anything.

    But Mankind Divided still has amazing graphics, it will push ANY rig very hard but… the writing and the story are just so woeful, I’d honestly rather them just forget about the franchise altogether than release another game with such terrible story, writing, dialogue, architecture and structure. Every few months/years I replay it. I don’t know why. Just to see that amazing eye candy I suppose, but everytime, as soon as the major talking parts begin I just have to bail. It’s SO bad. And the layout of the buildings… it just feels like a game. What’s the point of air ducts if they’re 1) easily accessible and 2) only lead to important story areas of the game? There’s just no point.

    I still just dread when the special forces team talk to Jensen and the 2nd in command keeps making wise cracks in the briefing. They throw you OUT of the special forces for that. Hell they throw you out of the military. They sure as hell don’t put you in charge. Just a pet peeve. Really surprising after the sheer excellence of Human Revolution and a complete disappointment. Graphics are totally dope though. Really.

    I also have Dead Space installed. Total thumbs up from me. First console port I really loved.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.