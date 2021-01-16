See Games Differently

Congratulations, You Are Being Rescued

Zack Zwiezen

Published 1 hour ago: January 17, 2021 at 8:00 am
Congratulations, You Are Being Rescued

This week on Snapshots we have some cool black and white screenshots, some urban decay, a swingin’ Spider-Man, some colourful cars, big and creepy bones, and a droid looking to chokeslam a Jedi.

Cyberpunk 2077 (Screenshot: Adam Quane (Email)) Cyberpunk 2077 (Screenshot: Adam Quane (Email))
Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Michael Zayas (Email)) Ghost of Tsushima (Screenshot: Michael Zayas (Email))

“My…doctor….said I don’t…have… to wear… a… mask..”

“Bullshit.”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.

