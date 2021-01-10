See Games Differently

Custom Black PS5s Go On Sale, Then Don’t, After Website Claims “Credible Threats To [Their] Safety”

Luke Plunkett

Published 33 mins ago: January 11, 2021 at 10:40 am -
Filed to:ps5
sup3r5
SUP3R5 could only provide a render of the promised work, which would also void the controller's warranty. (Image: SUP3R5)

Last week, a website popped up promising to sell brand new PS5 consoles that would be purchased, painted black, then resold for a $US100 ($129) premium. That’s no longer going to happen.

SUP3R5 began taking orders — priced at $US649 ($837) — for these black PS5s on January 8 and claimed to have quickly sold out. This should have been the point at which orders started being fulfilled for the promised “Spring 2021″ shipping date, but with customer’s money now in the bank, only a few days later this statement was issued claiming “credible threats” to the team’s safety.

Screenshot: Twitter Screenshot: Twitter

That message was tweeted out over the weekend before the team’s entire Twitter account was then taken down.

As techradar report, some purchasers have gotten their promised refunds, while others are still waiting.

While SUP3R5's website remains up, its twitter account has been deleted. (Screenshot: Twitter) While SUP3R5's website remains up, its twitter account has been deleted. (Screenshot: Twitter)

