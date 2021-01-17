Here’s 41 Minutes Comparing Cyberpunk 2077’s Marketing To Its Release Footage

With a few years of pre-release streams, interviews, previews, announcements and various marketing pushes, Cyberpunk 2077 has left a long trail of promises and footage that can be compared against real-life footage.

YouTuber Crowbcat — uploading their first video since overlaying Hurt onto Ghost Recon footage — has collected 41 minutes of Cyberpunk 2077’s official marketing, previews and associated interviews to compare it against Cyberpunk 2077 today.

Some of the famous T-posing bugs and glitches are there, and chances are you’ve seen them by now. But the video is more about comparing statements from CD Projekt Red’s staff and management in interviews, and comments from previews on YouTube about the state of the game, systems, functionality and gameplay.

Because it’s one of the longest videos and it has the most out-of-game footage, Crowbcat’s video offers probably the most brutal and direct comparisons. There’s also comparisons from older open-world games like Saints Row, Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, Mafia and GTA 4 that shows the reactivity of NPCs and the game world to the player’s actions.

Naturally, Cyberpunk 2077 doesn’t come off well. And that’s before the game’s original promises of your choices in quests, and the ripple effect it would have throughout the rest of Cyberpunk 2077, are analysed.

Despite all of this, Cyberpunk 2077 on PC has solid reviews. But having spent 70 hours in the game, and seeing so many of the game’s original systems and structures either lacking or scrapped to get Cyberpunk out for release, CD Projekt has a huge endeavour ahead of them. Is it really possible at this stage, for instance, to rework the game so that the original life paths have the kind of impact and effect that was so originally promised? Will car chases — the random encounters introduced in the first gameplay reveal — ever be reintroduced? Official trailers mentioned exchangeable parts for cars, although developers later explained that customisation for vehicles wasn’t a part of the game. Will that get added one day?

Cyberpunk 2077 is due to get a “major” patch this month to improve its performance on all platforms, but specifically base consoles, later this month. That’ll land sometime within the next six days, according to the update given by CD Projekt co-founder Marcin Iwiński last week.

Dear gamers,

Below, you’ll find CD PROJEKT’s co-founder’s personal explanation of what the days leading up to the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 looked like, sharing the studio’s perspective on what happened with the game on old-generation consoles. pic.twitter.com/XjdCKizewq — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

The official roadmap has a separate block noting that “multiple updates & improvements” won’t be added to the game until patch 1.2 onwards. That second major release was supposedly due out sometime in February, although we’ll have to wait and see what happens with the January release first.