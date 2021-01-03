See Games Differently

Cyberpunk 2077 Gets “Working” Third-Person Mod

1

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: January 4, 2021 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:cyberpunk 2077
mods
Screenshot: Cineagle

There’s now a mod available that lets you play Cyberpunk 2077 in third-person on the PC, but be warned, while it works in the most basic, functional sense, it’s not something you’re going to want to be using for any real stretch of time.

The mod, created by Jelle Bakker, can be downloaded here. It lets the player move the camera back from Cyberpunk’s default first-person viewpoint, and allows you to not only move around but more importantly admire your outfit in third-person.

It takes a bit of work to get running, and requires some separate code to be entered to…load your head. Once everything’s done, if you keep your movements slow and steady, it can look pretty good!

If you move any faster, though, or more suddenly, then things look a little less elegant.

This is cool, because if The Witcher 3 (or Grand Theft Auto, or Assassin’s Creed, or Red Dead) have shown us anything, it’s that we prefer our open world games to be in third-person so we can see what we’re wearing and get a better grounding in our surrounds.

But it’s also not cool in that this doesn’t really work, since so much of Cyberpunk, from its combat to its cutscenes to the animation of the player character itself, was designed from the ground-up to be experienced from the first-person perspective, and so this mod is more of an occasional thing, and not a completely new way to play the game.

Cyberpunk 2077 Third-Person Bug Reveals V Is A Shambling Monstrosity

Cyberpunk 2077 is a disaster that the executives at CD Projekt knew full well was going to crash and burn. That said, one of its numerous bugs has the benefit of giving players what they’ve asked for since the game’s long-ago 2012 reveal: a third-person mode.

Read more

If you want to give it a try, you can download it here.

  • CDPR said they did first person only because it’s more immersive, but personally I find this kind of third person view more immersive. Being able to actually see your character, see the clothing they wear and watch them walk around the world and interact with the NPCs gives a sense of connectedness that first person lacks.

    Obviously real life is first person, but real life you have a sense of your body. Your body has a weight to it, and you can feel where your limbs are. There’s also your senses like smell and touch. All things that keep you grounded and stop you feeling like a ghost.

    First person in video games lacks that. You’re seeing things the same way you do in reality, but you don’t have that same level of connectedness. Because of that you can often feel more like a floating camera when navigating the world rather than a person inhabiting it.

    Third person view doesn’t have that sense of weight either, but it sort of makes up for that by virtue of being third person. You know your character exists within the world, because you can see them existing. It creates a sense of grounding for the player, that in turn makes the world easier to immerse oneself into because you feel more a part of it.

    I’m not saying all first person is bad. There’s plenty of first person games I love. But for these sorts of games (open world and/or rpg) I think third person really is the best. Which is why I’m sort of disappointed that so many rpg devs seem to be shying away from it. Outer Worlds was first person only. Obsidian’s next rpg, Avowed, is also going to be first person only. Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 is going to be mainly first person.

    Hopefully third person mods for Cyberpunk 2077 end up really good, or the game gets an official third person release. And hopefully the devs for Avowed and Bloodlines 2 change their minds before their game release and third person options get added in for them too.

