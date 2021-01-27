Cyberpunk 2077 Adds Official Mod ‘Support Tools’

It’s not an official creation kit, but for Cyberpunk 2077 fans looking to properly build out Night City — or those who just really want to bang Keanu — CD Projekt Red has shipped some official Cyberpunk 2077 mod tools to help.

The official tools aren’t anything particularly flash: a 22kb metadata file, a utility for listing game archives data, and a utility for showing the contents of game settings binaries. So you can’t do any actual editing, but for people looking to datamine Cyberpunk 2077 even further, this will at least help uncover bits of info a little more easily.

People have already been making Cyberpunk 2077 mods of their own, ranging from better hair, improved clothing, save file editors, simpler in-game menus, improved vehicle handling, FPS improvements, mod and script managers, automated solutions for the breach protocol hacking game, and mods to open locked cars and doors. CD Projekt’s tools here don’t help or hinder the creation or use of any of those.

It’s more likely that we’ll see the community thrive on fan-created modding tools, with these Cyberpunk 2077 support tools used to help along the way. An official REDkit — the modding tool released by CD Projekt for The Witcher 2 mods — hasn’t been confirmed. CD Projekt said they were always going to focus on the game’s initial release, and with so much work still being done on performance, stability, quest bugs and other issues, not to mention future work towards story DLC and a multiplayer mode, “proper” official mod tools are a long, long way away.

It hasn’t stopped people from improving the game in tons of ways, mind you. If you haven’t given it a whirl already, here’s a list of some cracking mods. I fully recommend the Autonomous Reshade and optimised raytracing.