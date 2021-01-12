Cyberpunk 2077, One Month Later

After multiple delays, reports of mandatory overtime at the studio, and a years-long, nauseating hype train inescapably intertwined with edgelord marketing tactics and transphobia, CD Projekt Red finally released Cyberpunk 2077 into the world at the tail end of last year, and almost every day of its existence since has been utterly wild and often a complete mess. Here’s a rundown of everything that happened in the game’s first month, from glitches that went viral and week-one refunds to missing seizure warnings and targeted harassment campaigns.

Reviews and impressions went up for Cyberpunk 2077 three days ahead of its December 10 release date. Kotaku editor-at-large Riley MacLeod was full of “mixed feelings” after spending 30 hours with the sprawling open world RPG. Cyberpunk 2077 wasn’t setting new standards in storytelling or world building the way The Witcher 3 had, but it wasn’t terrible either. Some critics loved it. Others were let down. Most of them encountered plenty of bugs. All of them only had access to the PC version of the game at the time of review, something Kotaku and many other sites noted in the initial coverage. Reviewers were also prohibited from sharing any of their own captured footage of the game until it was out.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

CD Projekt Red officially started apologizing for the state of the game on base consoles by December 14. “First of all, we would like to start by apologizing to you for not showing the game on base last-gen consoles before it premiered and, in consequence, not allowing you to make a more informed decision about your purchase,” the studio wrote on Twitter. It promised the game would be improved in later patches, but also promised refunds to players who didn’t want to wait.

CD Projekt Red changed its messaging on December 16 and stopped telling customers to seek refunds through Sony . “If you own a digital copy of the game on Xbox, visit this Xbox support article for detail on how to refund,” read an email from the studio’s “helpmerefund” address. “If you own a digital copy on PlayStation, please wait for us to get back to you.” CD Projekt Red gave players until December 21 to formally request a refund.

“Developers asked blunt questions about the company’s reputation, the game’s unrealistic deadlines and the relentless overtime in the months and years leading up to the game’s Dec. 10 release,” Bloomberg reported. By December 18, options for full refunds expanded to the Microsoft Store, and even some brick and mortar retailers. “To ensure that every player is able to get the experience they expect on Xbox, we will be expanding our existing refund policy to offer full refunds to anyone who purchased Cyberpunk 2077 digitally from the Microsoft Store, until further notice,” a spokesperson for the company announced in a statement. Similarly, Best Buy said it would accept returns for the game even if copies of it had already been opened. A few days later, Kotaku received reports that GameStop was doing the same.

The whole mess blew up so much that not even The New York Times could resist doing a story about it. The hallowed daily put two reporters on it, including verteran tech writer Mike Isaac, and published its conclusion on December 19: “Cyberpunk’s rollout is one of the most visible disasters in the history of video games — a high-profile flameout in the midst of the holiday shopping season by a studio widely considered an industry darling.” The paper of record also claimed in the initial version of the story that game developers usually send out review copies of games “months in advance.” It later updated that to “with ample lead time,” which is still often wrong.

CD Projekt Red announced on December 22 that even counting refunds, the game had already sold 13 million copies. The initial sales numbers weren’t enough to quell investors, however, and led the company’s stock dropping another 3.7%, down a total of 42% from where it had peaked early in the month. A hotfix went out the next day to address a bug that had been corrupting players’ saves. The update improved “memory management and stability,” addressing an issue where save files that grew over 8 MB started having problems. Prior to the fix players were told to simply limit the number of items in their inventory and not craft so much.

Screenshot: CD Projekt Red / Kotaku

CD Projekt Red uncharacteristically took to Twitter to denounce rumours about the game’s troubled development circulating in a Reddit thread on January 6. “Normally we don’t comment on rumours but this time we wanted to make an exception as this story is simply not true,” the company wrote.

And that’s where we are now. Cyberpunk 2077 still isn’t available to buy on the PlayStation Store, and is still not in great shape on consoles. Players are currently waiting on the game’s 1.07 patch, which is expected to be one of its bigger since release, and potentially kick-off the game’s long road to some potential No Man’s Sky-style redemption arc. Meanwhile, PC players are waiting on the game’s eventual multiplayer DLC, and the game’s free next-gen upgrade is also in the pipeline. What this means for those working hard hours on the floor at CD Projekt Red — last year to ship the game, and this year to fix it — remains to be seen.