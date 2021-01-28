Cyberpunk 2077 Removes Mod That Let You Bang Keanu Reeves

There was a mod available for Cyberpunk 2077 that let you have sex — or a very unsettling approximation of it — with Keanu Reeves’ character. That mod is gone now.

As Eurogamer report, the mod — really just a collection of skins that could be swapped with certain others in the game — let you transform a “Joytoy” sex robot into Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand, then engage in a very brief, not very graphic sex scene with him (as opposed to Silverhand’s existing sex scenes in the actual game, which are seen from the player’s perspective).

It was a pretty rough job, of course, since all it did was swap textures, and not bring over Johnny’s animations or even more importantly voice acting. But it was enough to get developer CD Projekt Red’s attention, with the studio telling PC Gamer “Our most important rule regarding user-generated content, game mods in particular, is that it can’t be harmful towards others. In the case of model swaps, especially those that involve explicit situations, it can be perceived as such by the people who lent us their appearance for the purpose of creating characters in Cyberpunk 2077.”

The mod has since been taken down, but you can see it in action below (skip to 2:41 if the video doesn’t automatically start there):