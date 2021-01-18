See Games Differently

Decades After Ban, Robot Anime Getting Live-Action Version In The Philippines

Brian Ashcraft

Published 50 mins ago: January 18, 2021 at 10:00 pm
Decades After Ban, Robot Anime Getting Live-Action Version In The Philippines
Screenshot: GMANetwork

Robot anime Choudenji Machine Voltes V debuted on Japanese television in the late 1970s. Now, decades late, it is getting a live-action television show in the Philippines.

Called Voltes V: Legacy, the series is directed by Mark A. Reyes, and if the teaser is anything to go on, it looks cool:

The program will air on the GMA Network. (No word on an international release.)

Voltes V has an interesting history in the Philippines. President Ferdinand Marcos banned the anime in 1979, claiming it was violent and harmful to children. But there is speculation that the motivation rain deeper.

“The show’s formula took the Philippines by storm, apparently striking a chord not just among Filipino children, but even with the adults as well,” wrote Tony Montemayor in The Philippine Star. “The show also had a heavy revolutionary undertone at a time when Filipino student activism was once more bubbling to the surface.”

After the nonviolent revolution in Feburary 1986, Voltes V returned to Philippine television, with new localised dubs in the decades that followed. 

“[Voltes V] is not just a fun story,” explained Montemayor, “it’s also something that can really be considered a cultural milestone in modern Philippine history.” And now, a new generation can discover it through the upcoming live-action adaptation. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.