Here’s All The DICE Award Nominees For 2021

The annual D.I.C.E. Awards is one of the biggest gongs a game studio can win. Voted on by the 22,000 or so members of the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences in Los Angeles, a DICE award is effectively the video game equivalent of an Oscar. And this morning, 57 games were nominated for the 24th annual D.I.C.E. Awards, including one Australian title.

Untitled Goose Game took out the 23th D.I.C.E. Awards Game of the Year, the only time an Australian game has won the major gong. 2020 was an exceptionally strong 12 months for games, but some Australian titles still received recognition for their efforts.

The sole Australian entrant this year was HoloVista from Aconite, whose lead producer Meredith Hall is based in Melbourne. The rest of the nominations, however, went to a lot of the games you’d expect: plenty of entries for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, Last of Us Part 2, Animal Crossing, Ghost of Tsushima, Half-Life: Alyx, Hades and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

Here’s all the nominees for this year’s DICE Awards, and each of the categories:

24th DICE Awards Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Last of Us Part 2

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Ghost of Tsushima

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Last of Us Part 2

Half-Life: Alyx

Hades

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Last of Us Part 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Online Game of the Year

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Ghost of Tsushima

Tetris Effect: Connected

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Mobile Game of the Year

South of the Circle

Song of Bloom

Little Orpheus

Legends of Runeterra

HoloVista

Outstanding Achievement for an Independent Game

If Found…

Noita

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Hades

Coffee Talk

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Down the Rabbit Hole

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

The Room VR: A Dark Matter

Half-Life: Alyx

Paper Beast

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Half-Life: Alyx

Mario Kart Live

Museum of Other Realities

Paper Beast

Tempest

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Desperados 3

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Per Aspera

Mosnter Train

Crusader Kings 3

Sports Game of the Year

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

MLB The Show 20

PGA Tour 2K21

NBA 2K21

EA Sports FIFA 21

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Cyberpunk 2077

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like a Dragon

Persona 5 Royal

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

Racing Game of the Year

Mario Kart Live

F1 2020

DiRT 5

Fighting Game of the Year

Granblue Fantasy Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Them’s Fightin’ Herds

EA Sports UFC 4

Family Game of the Year

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Fall Guys

Dreams

Astro’s Playroom

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Adventure Game of the Year

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Last of Us Part 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla

Action Game of the Year

Nioh 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Half-Life: Alyx

Hades

DOOM Eternal

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Microsoft Flight Simulator

Mario Kart Live

Last of Us Part 2

Ghost of Tsushima

Dreams

Outstanding Achievement in Story

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Hades

Ghost of Tsushima

Last of Us Part 2

Outstanding Achievement in Audio Design

Dreams

Ghost of Tsushima

Last of Us Part 2

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

The Pathless

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Little Orpheus

Ghost of Tsushima

Carrion

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Miles Morales)

Last of Us Part 2 (Ellie)

Last of Us Part 2 (Abby)

Hades (Zagreus)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (Eivor)

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Last of Us Part 2

Hades

Ghost of Tsushima

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Spiritfarer

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Last of Us Part 2

Final Fantasy 7 Remake

If you’re wondering who got the most nominations, it’s Last of Us Part 2 with 12. Ghost of Tsushima has 10 nominations of its own, while Hades is the third most popular at 8 noms.

Ori and the Will of the Wisps, Miles Morales and Half-Life: Alyx all had 5 nominations a piece. But it was also nice to see games like Them’s Fightin’ Herds, 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim and Kentucky Route Zero get their dues too. The nomination process involves a huge list of industry developers and leads from every AAA, AA and major indie studio imaginable, so it’s good that games like Nioh 2 also weren’t forgotten (although I’d be surprised if Nioh won that category over Hades or DOOM Eternal).

The actual voting process starts from today, giving the academy’s members enough time to play through all of the games nominated. The actual awards won’t be given out until April 8 internationally; we’ll let you know the results when announced. As for the sole Australian entrant, it’s on iOS only for $4.99 right here.