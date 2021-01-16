Don’t Worry, Big Frog Is Here

This week we rank a bunch of Sonic games, control a fox with a controller, play Pokemon in a weird place, check out some of the new content coming to Puyo Puyo 2 and meet the wonderful and amazing Big Frog.

Great Kotaku Content From The Past Week

Now We’re Playing Pokémon In A Twitter Profile Pic Gameloft Montreal programmer Constantin Liétard has created a script that allows Twitter users to control a game of Pokémon Red playing out in his profile picture. It’s like ‘Twitch Plays Pokémon’ without having to deal with Twitch chat. Read more

How much longer before we are playing Pokemon inside the comments to one of these blogs covering weird ways people are playing Pokemon?

Let’s Rank (A Few) Sonic Games There are a lot of Sonic games. There aren’t too many Sonic games because one can never get enough of the blue streak, but in order to keep this list from spiraling out of control I created a few ground rules. Read more

They have probably made too many Sonic games. But some of them are good.

Twitch’s Pogchamp Removal Was Never Enough, And Now It’s Turning Into A Disaster It’s not every day you hear about an enormous platform like Twitch swatting the face of one of its most popular emotes clean off and rendering the president’s account indefinitely inert, as it did in the aftermath of last week’s Capitol Building insurrection. But Twitch does do similar things from... Read more

Every time I read about what’s going on over on Twitch I feel older and older.

Luigi’s New Ride Is Just A Penis Today marks the start of mobile Mario Kart’s 35th tour, transporting players to Berlin, Germany, where Luigi dons knee-length leather shorts and rides about town in a wheeled phallus brandishing a fork-skewered sausage. Read more

Guten tag!

Tweets!

I wish I could unsubscribe from Anxiety Prime and Depression+.

I tried to make a frog out of icing pic.twitter.com/cMc9jNgxDh — Sam ???? (@afoolslover) January 14, 2021

Is this a bad frog or a weird Pokemon?

Old news: sea shanties. The new hotness: controlling foxes with a controller.

News From The Past Week

.

Trailers And Videos From The Past Week