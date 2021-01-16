Don’t Worry, Big Frog Is Here

This week we rank a bunch of Sonic games, control a fox with a controller, play Pokemon in a weird place, check out some of the new content coming to Puyo Puyo 2 and meet the wonderful and amazing Big Frog.
Now We’re Playing Pokémon In A Twitter Profile Pic
Gameloft Montreal programmer Constantin Liétard has created a script that allows Twitter users to control a game of Pokémon Red playing out in his profile picture. It’s like ‘Twitch Plays Pokémon’ without having to deal with Twitch chat.Read more
How much longer before we are playing Pokemon inside the comments to one of these blogs covering weird ways people are playing Pokemon?
Let’s Rank (A Few) Sonic Games
There are a lot of Sonic games. There aren’t too many Sonic games because one can never get enough of the blue streak, but in order to keep this list from spiraling out of control I created a few ground rules.Read more
They have probably made too many Sonic games. But some of them are good.
Twitch’s Pogchamp Removal Was Never Enough, And Now It’s Turning Into A Disaster
It’s not every day you hear about an enormous platform like Twitch swatting the face of one of its most popular emotes clean off and rendering the president’s account indefinitely inert, as it did in the aftermath of last week’s Capitol Building insurrection. But Twitch does do similar things from...Read more
Every time I read about what’s going on over on Twitch I feel older and older.
Luigi’s New Ride Is Just A Penis
Today marks the start of mobile Mario Kart’s 35th tour, transporting players to Berlin, Germany, where Luigi dons knee-length leather shorts and rides about town in a wheeled phallus brandishing a fork-skewered sausage.Read more
Guten tag!
— nick parr (@parrspective) January 13, 2021
I wish I could unsubscribe from Anxiety Prime and Depression+.
I tried to make a frog out of icing pic.twitter.com/cMc9jNgxDh
— Sam ???? (@afoolslover) January 14, 2021
Is this a bad frog or a weird Pokemon?
life imitates art pic.twitter.com/64Nq9w6rGR
— Jake (@JakieWinks) January 14, 2021
Old news: sea shanties. The new hotness: controlling foxes with a controller.
- CD Projekt Red Apologizes For Cyberpunk 2077 Bugs, Says It’s Avoiding Crunch On ‘All Future Projects’
- Ubisoft Massive Is Making An Open World Star Wars Game
- Hogwarts Legacy Delayed To 2022
- Sony Scrubs Release Dates From Trailer Fine Print
- Axiom Verge Gets ‘Sophisticated’ Randomizer Mode Six Years After Launch
- Destiny 2 Will Bring Loot Back To The Moon Next Season
- Ubisoft Pushes Riders Republic To ‘Later This Year’, Adding To Wave Of Game Delays
- Bethesda Delays Elder Scrolls Online Reveal To Get Out Of The Way Of Presidential Inauguration
- New Pokémon Snap Is Out On Switch In April
- ESA Halts Political Donations After U.S. Capitol Storming
- Razer’s Project Hazel Is A Translucent Face Mask With RGB Lighting
- Machine Games Is Making An Indiana Jones Game
- AGDQ 2021 Raises $US2.7 ($4) Million For Charity
- Riot And Bungie Go After Valorant And Destiny 2 Cheat Sellers In Joint Lawsuit
