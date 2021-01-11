Rip And Tear Through DOOM Eternal For $34

There’s normal, there’s over the top, and then there’s DOOM Eternal, a shooter that reaches previously untold levels of ridiculousness. Playing through it is a full-on sensory assault of violence and noise — and I enjoyed every minute of it.

Eternal‘s price tag has been massively slashed over at Amazon, where you can currently pick it up on PS4 for the bloody good price of $34. Compared to other retailers who are also selling it for less than RRP, like EB Games ($79.95), that’s the best deal you can currently get for this game.

You can also pick up the Xbox One edition for $28, but if you want the best bargain possible, Eternal is currently available through Game Pass.

In DOOM Eternal, you play as the iconic Doom Slayer, a hulking space marine, as you fight your way through a demonic invasion that has overrun Earth. It’s a sequel to the 2016 relaunch of the DOOM franchise, but you don’t need to have played that to understand Eternal‘s story. All you need to know is that there’s demons and you need to shoot them with your giant guns.

As the Doom Slayer, you rip and tear through the armies of Hell, with fast-paced gameplay that constantly has you moving, some beautifully disgusting demon designs and absolutely cartoonish levels of gore. Not to mention an absolutely metal soundtrack that kicks all kinds of arse.

Eternal is definitely a game that favours style over substance, and I know a few people who were somewhat disappointed by this. It’s a bit clunky in delivering its narrative and lore, but the story feels perfectly in-line with the schlocky, pulpiness of the actual game.

If you go into DOOM Eternal — a game that’s all about bursting demon heads in new, inventive ways — and expect some highbrow story-telling, well, I don’t know what to tell you. Overall, it’s a nice cathartic salve for these chaotic times.

