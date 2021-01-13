Evangelion Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan

Over the years, Evangelion has done all sorts of collaborations, but its latest, with fashion designer Anna Sui, is one of the more interesting.

The brand is releasing a handful of items for Japan, including t-shirts, bags, wallets, hand towels, and more — 12 items in all. Anna Sui’s style really suits the look of Evangelion, don’t you think?

Image: Khara

Pre-orders start in Japan this week, and the items are scheduled for shipping next month. No word about an international release for any of these goods.