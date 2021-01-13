See Games Differently

Evangelion Is Teaming Up With Anna Sui For Fashion Items In Japan

Brian Ashcraft

January 13, 2021
Image: Khara

Over the years, Evangelion has done all sorts of collaborations, but its latest, with fashion designer Anna Sui, is one of the more interesting.

The brand is releasing a handful of items for Japan, including t-shirts, bags, wallets, hand towels, and more — 12 items in all. Anna Sui’s style really suits the look of Evangelion, don’t you think?

Image: Khara Image: Khara
Image: Khara Image: Khara
Image: Khara Image: Khara
Image: Khara Image: Khara
Image: Khara Image: Khara
Image: Khara Image: Khara
Image: Khara Image: Khara
Image: Khara Image: Khara

Image: Khara Image: Khara

Pre-orders start in Japan this week, and the items are scheduled for shipping next month. No word about an international release for any of these goods. 

