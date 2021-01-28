Fake Movie Hollywood Trailers Of Anime Adaptations

YouTuber Fake Eiga FMT has been creating phony trailers of Hollywood live-action versions of popular anime. These trailers are faux harbingers of just how Hollywood could leave its distinctive mark on beloved source material.

The trailers included footage taken from real movies and shows, such as Pacific Rim or Game of Thrones, but with some scenes altered to fit the trailer, with the on-screen credits list directors like Steven Spielberg and James Cameron helming these projects.

At the end of the preview, the text reads in Japanese that this is fake, just to make sure there is no confusion.

There is a made-in-Japan live-action adaptation of The Promised Neverland, and it’s interesting to see how that movie’s trailer compares.