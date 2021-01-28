See Games Differently

Fake Movie Hollywood Trailers Of Anime Adaptations

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: January 28, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Filed to:film
marketingtrailervideovisual arts
Fake Movie Hollywood Trailers Of Anime Adaptations
Screenshot: フェイク映画FMT/YouTube

YouTuber Fake Eiga FMT has been creating phony trailers of Hollywood live-action versions of popular anime. These trailers are faux harbingers of just how Hollywood could leave its distinctive mark on beloved source material.

The trailers included footage taken from real movies and shows, such as Pacific Rim or Game of Thrones, but with some scenes altered to fit the trailer, with the on-screen credits list directors like Steven Spielberg and James Cameron helming these projects.

At the end of the preview, the text reads in Japanese that this is fake, just to make sure there is no confusion.

There is a made-in-Japan live-action adaptation of The Promised Neverland, and it’s interesting to see how that movie’s trailer compares.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.