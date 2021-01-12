Fans Surprised By New CG Anime Show’s Quality

Cyberpunk manga Ex-Arm is getting a TV anime adaptation this month. The show, which is a CG anime, was originally slated for release last summer but got pushed back due to the pandemic.

When the Ex-Arm trailer first debuted, fans were not complementary. “The anime is about bad CGI vs bad CGI,” wrote one YouTube commenter, while others joked that this looked to be the best anime of 2021.

Things appeared a little rough!

The latest trailer showed more of the characters, with their odd expressions and robotic mouth-movements.

They look like ventriloquist’s dummies. In the trailer, the dialogue doesn’t quite seem to match up.

Other scenes in the episode look awkward, which is why, as My Game News Flash reports, fans and viewers alike seemed surprised by the show’s quality. “I liked the manga,” wrote one fan, “Why did this happen?” Others felt sorry for Ex-Arm fans and said that the show looked cheap and amateurish. Some, though, actually mid find this ramshackle animation oddly appealing!

The quality isn’t great, sure, but I’ve seen shows turn things around. Maybe the anime will improve as the season goes on or get an improved Blu-ray release.