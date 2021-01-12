See Games Differently

Fans Surprised By New CG Anime Show’s Quality

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: January 12, 2021 at 10:00 pm -
Filed to:anime
cgcgijapan
Fans Surprised By New CG Anime Show’s Quality
Screenshot: ColumbiaMusicJp

Cyberpunk manga Ex-Arm is getting a TV anime adaptation this month. The show, which is a CG anime, was originally slated for release last summer but got pushed back due to the pandemic. 

When the Ex-Arm trailer first debuted, fans were not complementary. “The anime is about bad CGI vs bad CGI,” wrote one YouTube commenter, while others joked that this looked to be the best anime of 2021.

Things appeared a little rough!

Gif: ColumbiaMusicJp Gif: ColumbiaMusicJp

Gif: ColumbiaMusicJp Gif: ColumbiaMusicJp

The latest trailer showed more of the characters, with their odd expressions and robotic mouth-movements. 

They look like ventriloquist’s dummies. In the trailer, the dialogue doesn’t quite seem to match up.

Gif: 集英社コミック公式 S-MANGA Gif: 集英社コミック公式 S-MANGA
Gif: 集英社コミック公式 S-MANGA Gif: 集英社コミック公式 S-MANGA
Gif: 集英社コミック公式 S-MANGA Gif: 集英社コミック公式 S-MANGA

Other scenes in the episode look awkward, which is why, as My Game News Flash reports, fans and viewers alike seemed surprised by the show’s quality. “I liked the manga,” wrote one fan, “Why did this happen?” Others felt sorry for Ex-Arm fans and said that the show looked cheap and amateurish. Some, though, actually mid find this ramshackle animation oddly appealing! 

The quality isn’t great, sure, but I’ve seen shows turn things around. Maybe the anime will improve as the season goes on or get an improved Blu-ray release. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.