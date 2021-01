From Pokémon To Studio Ghibli, Here Are Excellent Snow Sculptures

It’s cold! Some places are seeing snow, which might mean snowball fights and snowmen. For one Twitter user in Japan, the freezing precipitation means excellent sculptures.

Each winter, Twitter user Mokomoko_2015 turns into a yuki daruma shokunin (雪だるま職人) or “snowman artisan.” The creations are typically anime, game, and movie-themed. Check out some of the standouts:

Bravo, well done.

When not making snow art, Mokomoko_2015 sculpts figurines. For more, follow the artist on Twitter.

All tweets are published with permission.