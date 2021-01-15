Sennheiser’s Gaming Headsets Have Had Their Prices Smashed By Up To $150

The more you’re able to immerse yourself into a game, the better your experience with it will be – and audio plays a vital part in that experience. Getting yourself a sturdy, high-end gaming headset is one of the best investments you can make.

If you’ve been looking to grab a new pair of headphones to replace your old pair with the falling off ear cup, Amazon are currently slinging some great discounts on EPOS/Sennheiser’s gaming headsets.

The real stand outs are the GSP 350 gaming headset, which is now $129, down from $219. There’s also the GSP 550 gaming headset, which has been reduced from $399 to $249. For a premium headset, that’s a hard to ignore price slash. Both the 350 and 550 come with the ability to toggle on Dolby 7.1 surround sound, so you can really get the most out of a game’s sound design.

While I don’t personally own a pair of these, I’ve seen nothing but good reviews across the board. I’m not usually that big into brand loyalty, but when it comes to headphones, Sennheiser have yet to disappoint me.

The noise cancelling microphone boom arm folds up and down, so you don’t have to deal with it being up in your face 24/7. And despite their chunky design, they’re apparently quite comfortable to wear over extended periods of time.

The only thing you should be aware of before picking up either of these gaming headsets is that you’ll need a spare USB port to plug them in. This also limits their use with non-PC gaming.

There’s a few other discounts on other EPOS Sennheiser headsets, but the deals aren’t as good as the GSP 350 and 550. That said, if you’re on a budget and want a reliable headset for under $100, you’ll want to add the the PC 8.2 to your shortlist.

