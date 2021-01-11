See Games Differently

6 Things You Should Consider When Buying A Gaming Monitor

11

Alex Kidman

Published 1 hour ago: January 11, 2021 at 12:20 pm -
Filed to:amazon
gaming monitor
6 Things You Should Consider When Buying A Gaming Monitor
Image: iStock/gorodenkoff
At Kotaku, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Upgrading your PC with a fancy new graphics card but still using a dinky old monitor, is like sticking a Ferrari engine in a 1991 Toyota Camry. An unfortunate waste. What’s the point of dropping a bunch of money on a high-end graphics card if you can only run games at low quality? Getting yourself a good gaming monitor is essential.

To help you pick out a gaming monitor that’ll help you get the most out of your graphics card, here are a few things you should look for when shopping around, along with a couple of suggestions.

This article has been updated since its original publication.

READ MORE
How To Build A Gaming PC For Under $1,200

Size matters for gaming monitors

When most folks think of gaming monitors, they’re typically talking about a display that you’re not actually going to sit all that far away from, typically with a chair in front of a desk where the monitor sits.

In that scenario, screens that would seem very small if you were using them from your sofa can appear to be much larger, simply because you’re much closer to them. If that seems confusing, I’ll let Father Ted explain:

In this scenario, the smaller but closer up cows – or in our case, gaming monitors – appear much larger because they’re much closer to our eyeballs. You’re getting more visual bang for your buck by the simple expedient of being closer to the screen.

So what’s a “good” size? You obviously have to weigh up your desk space and whether the images or brightness from the monitor is going to disturb others during those all-night fragfests, but typically for gaming you should want to look for screens at 27 inches or higher ideally.

That will give you a good range of monitor choices at higher resolutions, while also giving you a display that you’re not easily peeking around the sides of during games. Monitors smaller than 27 inches often don’t push beyond 1920×1080, or FHD resolutions, which means you wouldn’t be getting the most out of your gaming PC or high-end console.

Panel technologies

If you look at the very cheap end of the gaming monitor space, you’ll mostly see panels using Twisted Nematic (TN) displays, while much of the higher end will be screens with In-Plane Switching (IPS) tech instead. In the middle sit screens with Vertical Alignment tech (VA). So… IPS is the better technology for gaming, right?

Actually, it’s not quite that simple, because the right TN screen at the right price can have advantages against a similar sized IPS panel, and VA screens can provide a great middle ground in terms of refresh rates, colour accuracy and viewing angles.

You can typically get a TN display with a higher refresh rate at a lower price than on an IPS display as well as lower overall latency. IPS panels typically manage colour reproduction and viewing angles better than TN displays, but they cost more and can have higher latency.

Refresh and response rates

The next spec to check against is the refresh rate of the monitor. The baseline is 60Hz, but unless you’re playing a lot of very static games, what you should be looking for is a display with at least twice that refresh rate on board at a bare minimum for fast action gaming. At 60Hz, expect a lot of blurry onscreen images or screen tearing in fast action games, something that will be less noticeable at higher refresh rates.

Speaking of screen tearing, if you’re using a system with an AMD or Nvidia GPU, you may also see mention of G-Sync (Nvidia) or FreeSync (AMD) in your monitor specifications. Those are mostly-hardware-driven solutions (but they’re also software)  to reduce tearing in fast action games when and if you experience frame rate dips. It’s a matter of matching your game expectations there, because if you’re playing games that want a high resolution and refresh rate at a locked frame rate, synchronisation issues shouldn’t happen that often.

The other spec to check against is response rate. That’s the rate at which a monitor can make a full on to off transition – that’s fully white to black and then back again – and it’s particularly important in a gaming sense to avoid ghosting issues. What you ideally want to look for here is a sub 2ms timeframe on a good gaming monitor, and again you’ll typically have to balance that cost against your technology type and refresh rates as well.

And finally there’s input lag, which measures the speed at which the monitor itself responds to commands from your system. A high input lag will mean a less-than-stellar gaming experience, so look for sub-1ms here. Some displays may offer up specific “game modes” that limit in-display signal processing to maximise response rates and minimise input lag, although that can sometimes be at the cost of image fidelity.

Inputs and outputs

The larger size of many gaming monitors does give them a little more scope to incorporate more inputs than those classic old boring business desktop displays, and that’s a very good thing indeed. Multiple HDMI ports will make it simpler to connect up more than one video source, so you could hook up a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X along with your gaming PC. For utilising features such as G-Sync or Freesync, displayport compatibility is often a must-have feature. It’s less common on monitors that are sold as “gaming” monitors, but you may still see old school VGA connectors in play too.

Then there’s USB ports, which can be useful both for peripherals to minimise cable clutter and tangle which can be your enemy in fast action games, and for simple charging of devices in those downtimes between games. Some manufacturers offer displays with USB ports but place them in hard-to-access places on the monitor body, which can quickly be annoying.

Gaming monitor price

Naturally, what you end up with almost always ends up with the price argument. Before you simply buy the cheapest model that seems to meet your needs, consider that your gaming monitor, if it’s of serviceable quality should be able to last you a good number of years. As such, buying a slightly more expensive model that’ll meet your needs nicely over that time could be a wiser investment than one that’s cheap now but quickly reveals why it’s so cheap.

Can’t I just use a big TV?

At one level, sure, you can generally hook up the HDMI connection from a PC to a TV and game that way, and plenty do. If your gaming is based around the couch and you’ve got others in the house to keep happy in terms of TV watching and the like, it may seem like a great compromise, given the huge screen sizes of modern TVs and the relative ease of scoring a cheap 4K capable TV.

However, most TVs are not particularly well tuned for gaming, and especially fast action gaming pursuits, especially if you’re connecting up a PC. What you gain in screen size you very often lose in response rates, input lag and screen refresh rates, with a lot of even the higher end TVs using onboard processors to give the “effect” of a higher refresh rate – but not actually that real higher refresh rate. When you’re staring at a sports broadcast that’s probably OK, because you’re not the player on the pitch. When you’re playing a sports game, you very much are.

What options are there?

Let’s have a look at some options, just going off the specifications as stated on Amazon Australia to give you some idea of what to look out for.

Samsung LC24RG50FQEXXY 24″ Curved Gaming Monitor, $296.95

Panel type: VA
Pros: Good stated refresh rate, curved display, 2 HDMI inputs
Cons: Small size, only FHD resolution, lacks height adjustment

MSI Optix G241VC 24″ Full HD FreeSync Gaming Monitor , $237.95

Panel type: VA
Pros: 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync support
Cons: Single HDMI port, small size

LG Ultragear 27GL850-B 27″ Gaming Monitor, $699

Panel type: IPS
Pros: 144Hz refresh rate, QHD resolution, G-Sync and FreeSync support, 1ms response time
Cons: Pricey

BenQ EL2870U 24″ HDR (FHD) Gaming Monitor, $232

Panel type: TN
Pros: High resolution, Freesync support, 1ms response time
Cons: Only 60Hz, single HDMI input

LG 32MP58HQ 32″ FHD IPS Monitor, $298

Panel type: IPS
Pros: Large display for the price
Cons: Max 75Hz, high response rate

Editor’s note: Descriptions and features are as taken from manufacturer/seller claims and user reviews on Amazon.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Comments

  • My kingdom for some HDMI 2.1 monitors to come into the market.

    Whilst I don’t mind using DisplayPort, I still want the option to plug a next gen console in and have 4k\120hz.

    Reply

      • Samsung,LG and AOC are great brands as i know of and make sure it’s a TN or VA since you can’t find any IPs monitor that will output 120hz at 1440p at this stage but maybe in the future.

        Reply

    • Yeah that’s why we should just use the best monitors we currently have and wait until monitors that support next gen gaming come out in 2021 and then purchase one with that sweet hdmi 2.1 input 🙂

      Reply

  • Well I got into the first paragraph, hit the link to the Father Ted small cows and returned back here after three hours watching Father Ted Youtube videos… now, what was that about gaming monitors Dougal?

    Reply

    • Get a monitor it would be better at that price range otherwise if you need a TV i would recommend getting a 4k tv that has 120hz refresh rate as that’s the max output the PS5 will utilize and i’m not sure about the Xbox Series X but it could probably be similar and go for Samsung or LG if possible.

      Reply

  • I must mention that your article has a few information that is misleading and not actually correct for example IPS is always going to look better than a TN and VA panel no matter what and there’s hardly much advantages with those panels except for the positives which is better refresh rates which also comes with the negatives which is poorer picture quality and bad angle viewing, it’s best suited for gamers who are into competitive gaming like FPS or RTS games etc…
    Also Ithere are IPS panels that have higher refresh rate and lower response time but they are currently expensive hence why you hardly see them trending for sale, i got 2 Samsung IPS monitors that are 5ms and 75hz and they are perfect for console gaming and also PC Gaming and it’s what most people will be using to play most AAA and Indie games to get the best visual output with excellent response time for those types of games, like i said above it depends what kind of gaming you do which you should of mentioned in the first place, also 27 inches and higher for close up gaming? You gotta be kidding me because in my opinion 24 inches should be the minimum and recommended size for up close gaming with 27 inches or higher being a step up because its going to be big for some people playing close to a desk due to screen real estate and causing eye strain since most people sit only half a meter from the screen in there chair and you should of started it from that size, the 2 x 24 inch samsung monitors i got is already big enough for my visual field and if i had 2 x 27 inch i know it would hurt my eyes so thats why it depends what kind of desk you have and how far away you are from your desk.
    You also should of catered for 2 gamers which is Console and PC gamers since the monitor requirements for each of these gamers is going to be different and also PS5 is going to have 120 hz max refresh rate and it’s best you guys wait next year to see how the PS5 works on your current displays and upgrade from there, i know most games will be at 60hz and we will rarely be seeing any game that will utilize 120hz probably by the end of the year when more AAA games will utilize it for the console thats why i recommend you wait if you will be buying a PS5, just use what you currently have and then make a decision if its worth an upgrade for what ever PC or console your using and like i said it all matters with the factors i wrote above. I hope i helped you guys as i was a noovie who knew nothing about monitors until i did weeks of google searching and reading articles because of wanting to find the right monitor at the time and it has gained me experience about them lol.

    Reply

  • No.1 consideration before buying a gaming screen = Can your system actually handle the output required to run games at decent settings + the more demanding specs of your new screen with higher frame rate and resolution. If you’ve just grabbed a next gen console and are racing off to spend big bucks on a gaming screen… I’d wait a little while. Just because Sony/Msoft have said their machines are 8k or 4k capable + 120hz or 200hz capable – see all the next gen game developers walking back those claims now. I’m not slinging poo – I really hope the new consoles can deliver high refresh rates at high resolutions with high quality game settings… but I’ll believe when I see it on a few titles.

    Reply
Show more comments

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.