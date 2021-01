Goldeneye Meets Mario In The Perfect Nintendo 64 Game

This is a custom Goldeneye map and mod by StupidMarioBros1Fan that turns Peach’s Castle into what is essentially a murderhouse.

So much murder. It’s funny, when Mario jumps on these guys to remove them it’s fine, but when you shoot them in the face with a silenced pistol it’s…deeply unsettling?

If you ahem know how to get these games running on a PC, you can download what you need from here.