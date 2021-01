Hades x Techwear

Alfonso Maesa is an illustrator and concept artist from the Philippines.

The images you’re seeing here have a strong techwear and/or streetwear vibe, imagining characters from stuff like Hades and The Witcher 3 as though they’d spent a few thousand bucks on their outfits instead of just throwing on some robes and having at it.

You can see more of Alfonso’s stuff at his ArtStation page.