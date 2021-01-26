Here’s A Long Sega Saturn

Take a look at this Sega Saturn. It’s very long.

Apparently, this Sega Saturn Address Checker was a development unit that made sure games weren’t violating Sega’s guidelines on memory usage. An upgraded model had a row of several dozen LEDs mounted on its surface to indicate potential problems. Other than that, the Address Checker functioned as a normal Sega Saturn.

