Here’s A Long Sega Saturn

Ian Walker

Published 2 hours ago: January 26, 2021 at 12:30 pm
Take a look at this Sega Saturn. It’s very long.

Apparently, this Sega Saturn Address Checker was a development unit that made sure games weren’t violating Sega’s guidelines on memory usage. An upgraded model had a row of several dozen LEDs mounted on its surface to indicate potential problems. Other than that, the Address Checker functioned as a normal Sega Saturn.

This has been your daily dose of video game weirdness. Have a pleasant evening.

