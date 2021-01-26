Here’s A Long Sega Saturn

Take a look at this Sega Saturn. It’s very long.
#フォロワーさんが絶対持ってないであろう物を晒せ
100万円のセガサターン pic.twitter.com/jO7D5q3abE
— 蘭舞(らんま)@ここかの本メロン委託販売ちゅー (@ranma_mtb) January 25, 2021
Apparently, this Sega Saturn Address Checker was a development unit that made sure games weren’t violating Sega’s guidelines on memory usage. An upgraded model had a row of several dozen LEDs mounted on its surface to indicate potential problems. Other than that, the Address Checker functioned as a normal Sega Saturn.
This has been your daily dose of video game weirdness. Have a pleasant evening.
