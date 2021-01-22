See Games Differently

Here’s February 2021’s Xbox Live Games With Gold

Ethan Gach

Published 40 mins ago: January 23, 2021 at 2:45 am -
Filed to:downloadable content
home video game consolesvideo game consolesxbox livexbox one
Here’s February 2021’s Xbox Live Games With Gold
Screenshot: Microsoft / Kotaku

Perhaps to try and take a bit of the sting out of announcing that Xbox Live Gold will now cost $US120 ($155) a year, Microsoft announced some pretty good Games with Gold for next month. February’s lineup is headlined by Gears 5, which is excellent and also just got a very good DLC expansion. Dandara is also a standout Metroid-like well-worth checking out.

As always, these games are only “free” if you have an active Xbox Live Gold Subscription. The full list of February’s Games with Gold are:

  • Gears 5 (Feb 1-28)
  • Resident Evil (Feb 1-28)
  • Dandara: Trials of Fear Edition (Feb 16 to Mar 15)
  • Indiana Jones and the Emperor’s Tomb (Feb 1-15)
  • Lost Planet 2 (Feb 16-28)

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.