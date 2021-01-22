How Much Can We Screw Up A Hitman 3 Mission?

What happens when you combine Hitman 3 and Agent 47, one of the world’s best assassins, with one of the worst people suited for the job? It’s time to find out with Hitman 3 this afternoon.

IO Interactive’s conclusion to their Hitman reboot trilogy — yes the game is canonically after the original Hitman games, although the studio themselves calls it a reboot of the IP — is one of the biggest games out this week. And with all the relevant embargoes having passed, you can share in the hilarity of watching us fuck it all up seven ways come Sunday.

So that’s what we’ll be doing. If you want to see how Hitman 3 handles an assassin of the truly worst calibre — which will largely be me and Leah just laughing her head off at my ineptitude and recklessness — then you can can jump on board via our official Twitch channel. Follow that below or follow directly here.

We’ll be playing from 2:00pm-3:00pm AEDT today. Slightly earlier one because that’s how work goes sometimes, so hopefully you’ll all be able to tune in and join us as per usual.

