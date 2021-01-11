See Games Differently

Aussie Cosplayer Transforms Into Mai Shiranui, Thanks To Plenty Of Padding

13

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: January 12, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:cosplay
featuresnkthe king of fighters
Australian cosplayer A.K. Wirru pulled off a terrific Mai Shiranui cosplay. Here’s how they brought the iconic fighting game character to life.

For his Mai cosplay, he decided to recreate the character’s physical proportions.

Making sure everything matched his skin tone.

He also constructed a lower body suit.

But that’s not all that was needed for the Mai cosplay.

The finished cosplay looks great.

Wirru even included a secret compartment to hide snacks!

This post originally appeared in September 2018.

