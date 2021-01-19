How To Sell Your Old Pop Vinyls In Australia

Funko Pop Vinyls are surprisingly lucrative collectibles in 2021. If you’ve ever bought one, particularly an older one, you could be sitting on a gold mine. There’s particular criteria you’ll need to look for in your Pop Vinyls before you sell them, like whether they’re in a box, in good condition or if they’re actually rare — but selling them is easy when you know what to look for.

The first thing you have to know about selling your old Pop Vinyls is only the rare ones will actually sell online. If you’re looking to get rid of your recent bulk purchases or something you picked up from the EB Games bargain bin, you’re out of luck. Anything you can currently buy at retail in Australia isn’t rare. Pop Vinyl sellers are a very acute bunch and most will be able to spot (and nab) a rare Pop from a mile away.

The other thing to note is it’s only likely to sell if you have a box in pristine condition. There are exceptions, but most buyers are looking for rare Pops that are like new.

To check if your Pop Vinyl is worth selling, you’ve got two options: check PopPriceGuide, a tracker for current eBay prices, or search on eBay or Gumtree. If your Pop is floating above the $40 mark, it’s heading towards rarity. You can either sell it now or bet that it’ll get rare in the future.

You will need to watch eBay prices because they tend to fluctuate rapidly. A Rey Mysterio Pop Vinyl you purchase for $25 in 2017 could be worth $300 in 2021.

If you do choose to sell now, your best option is to list your Pop Vinyl on Ebay.

How to sell your Pop Vinyls on eBay

Selling your collectibles on eBay is by far the easiest method and you’ll get the most eyes on your goods — but there is an art to flogging your wares on the platform.

The first thing you’ll want to do is get your item title right and optimise it for SEO. Include who your character is, what series they’re from, what the number on the box is and include ‘Funko Pop Vinyl’ at the end. If it’s a chase pop vinyl, a convention exclusive, or it’s been ‘vaulted’ (aka retired) then include that in the item name too. If the box isn’t perfect, some buyers like to know that upfront too.

For example:

‘Rey Mysterio 06 WWE Funko Pop Vinyl RARE VAULTED’

‘Buffy 121 Buffy The Vampire Slayer Funko Pop Vinyl VAULTED’

Ghost Rider (Metallic) 18 (SDCC 2013 Exclusive) Funko Pop Vinyl VERY RARE VAULTED’

Push the eBay text limit as much as possible to include every detail you can.

This will make sure your listing is seen by any fans of WWE, Rey Mysterio, Rare Pop Vinyl collectors and Funko fans — and it’ll also help differentiate your Pop from others in the same line. The more people see it, the quicker your item will find its forever home.

Make sure you include a detailed description, including of what condition your Pop is in and let buyers know you’ll bubble wrap and package it carefully. Once it sells, it’s just a matter of packing it up (in bubblewrap and with newspaper) and sending it off via your local postage service. eBay will take a final value fee (10% of the sold price for regular users) but it’s a relatively small price to pay for using the website.

One cheaper alternative is to list your Pop Vinyls on Gumtree, but you’ll limit your potential audience here and have to deal with constant haggling from interested buyers. eBay has higher fees for selling, but Pop Vinyls tend to sell far more easily there.

With all that in mind, it’s time to go forth and conquer. Marie Kondo your collection. If you spot anything you don’t want anymore, go for it. The Pop Vinyl world is your oyster.