How To Watch Awesome Games Done Quick 2021

Awesome Games Done Quick, back for its 12th year, starts today. After a terrible 2020, these fun and impressive speedruns might just be the best way to kick off 2021.

Like last year, all donations will go to the Prevent Cancer Foundation. However, because of covid, the event is being held virtually, to help keep everyone safe. But a pandemic can’t stop speedrunners, who will spend the next seven days streaming from their homes while playing through a ton of games, breaking them in ways their developers never imagined.

The weeklong speedrunning live stream and marathon starts today and will be streamed on Twitch. You can check out the full week’s schedule at GDQ’s official site.

