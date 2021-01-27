See Games Differently

In Japan, The Nintendo Switch Covers Itself In Monster Hunter

Brian Ashcraft

Published 15 mins ago: January 27, 2021 at 9:00 pm -
Filed to:handheld game consoles
in video gamingmonster hunternintendo switchvideo game consolesvideo games developed in japan
In Japan, The Nintendo Switch Covers Itself In Monster Hunter
Image: Nintendo

To mark the release of Monster Hunter Rise this March, Nintendo is releasing a special emblazoned Switch in Japan.

The hardware is tastefully covered in Monster Hunter motifs. Priced at 38,400 yen ($US370 ($478)), it also comes with Monster Hunter Rise preinstalled and a code for downloadable content.

Image: Nintendo Image: Nintendo
Image: Nintendo Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo Image: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Special Edition will be released in Japan on March 26. That same day, a Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller also hits shops, priced at 7,480 yen ($US72 ($93)).

Image: Nintendo Image: Nintendo

As of writing, neither has been announced for North America. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.