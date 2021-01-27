In Japan, The Nintendo Switch Covers Itself In Monster Hunter

To mark the release of Monster Hunter Rise this March, Nintendo is releasing a special emblazoned Switch in Japan.

The hardware is tastefully covered in Monster Hunter motifs. Priced at 38,400 yen ($US370 ($478)), it also comes with Monster Hunter Rise preinstalled and a code for downloadable content.

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

Image: Nintendo

The Nintendo Switch Monster Hunter Rise Special Edition will be released in Japan on March 26. That same day, a Monster Hunter Rise Pro Controller also hits shops, priced at 7,480 yen ($US72 ($93)).

Image: Nintendo

As of writing, neither has been announced for North America.