It’s Time To Heave-Ho 2021

Given the last year everyone’s had to endure, we could all use a hearty laugh. So why don’t you join us and enjoy a laugh at Leah’s and my expense — and let’s be real, it’s 1000 per cent going to be my expense — while we constantly fall down into pits of spikes?

One of the funniest games I remember ever playing at a preview session, many years ago, is Heave Ho. Released a couple of years ago, it’s basically a co-op game where you physically manipulate your hands and arms to climb your way through a variety of absurdly challenging levels.

As someone who’s happily busted out Mount Your Friends at parties, Heave Ho‘s brand of co-op/sort of competitive action is always great for a laugh. So that’s what Leah and I will be flailing our way through, from 2.35pm-3.35pm AEDT later today.

You can jump on board via our official Twitch channel, which you can view below or follow directly here.

You can join our Aussie Discord server as well. We’ve got a lovely little community going, and you can ping myself or Leah any questions, or hang out with the other TAYbies. Lot of chill, funny folk in there.