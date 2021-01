Japanese-Inspired Nintendo Switch Is A Work Of Art

When Canadian artist Carmina Castillo isn’t making cool stuff like this, she’s turning a Nintendo Switch into something so exquisite I would never play it, simply putting it on a shelf and looking at it for the rest of my days.

It’s made by applying some wood-style Joy-Con covers and a piece of very fancy Chiyogami paper, before adding a layer of gloss varnish.

To check out more of her art, which is great, take a look at her Instagram!