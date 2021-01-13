Katy Perry Teams With Pokémon For Some Sort Of 25th Anniversary Music Thing

Announced this morning by The Pokémon Company, popstar, American Idol judge, and new mum Katy Perry is headlining P25, a yearlong collaboration with Universal Music Group artists to produce … music of some sort? It’s vague.

It’s not clear exactly what the P25 Music program entails. In the official announcement, The Pokémon Company calls it a “massive, yearlong music campaign” featuring “some of the biggest names in music, from rising artists to award-winning global superstars.” It could be popular artists recording brand-new pocket monster-inspired tunes. It could be Pokémon appearing in music videos, which I am pretty sure are still a thing. Or it could be a whole bunch of artists getting together to do the Pokérap. It could be all of this and more. What’s important, I think, is that Katy Perry is involved and excited about it.

“Pokémon has been a constant in my life from playing the original video games on my Game Boy, to trading Pokémon TCG cards at lunch, to the adventures of catching Pokémon on the street with Pokémon GO. I’ve even visited the Pokémon Café in Japan while on tour! It is an honour to be chosen to help celebrate a franchise that has given me so much joy in the last 25 years, and to be able to watch it evolve in the ways it’s provided that kind of electric joy for the kids in my life and around the world,” said Katy Perry in the announcement, revealing absolutely nothing about what P25 Music is or does.

The announcement was accompanied by a lovely photo of Perry with a Pikachu tail. In a not-very-informative article on People, Perry revealed that Pikachu was her favourite.

Photo: Christine Hahn / The Pokemon Company

I’m sure whatever comes of this currently underdefined collaboration will be lovely. Katy Perry has previously worked with EA on The Sims franchise, and the Sesame Street version of “Hot N Cold” featuring Elmo is a Fahey family classic.