Konami Has Not Shut Down Its Video Gaming Division

Mike Fahey

Published 1 hour ago: January 26, 2021 at 8:00 am
Image: Konami

Rumours circulating today stemming from a week-old news release suggest Japanese entertainment conglomerate Konami has shut down its video gaming division. Konami assures us it has not.

In a news release dated January 15 the Japanese company announced the dissolution of its three production divisions, along with staff moves for employees previously in charge of production departments. What’s happening in that announcement, according to an official statement given to Kotaku by Konami, is just a consolidation of departments.

The statement reads “The announcement made refers to an internal restructure, with Production Divisions being consolidated. We have not shut down our video gaming division.”

So no worries, Konami will continue to make that PES soccer game and whatever else it does these days. Yu-Gi-Oh and such.

