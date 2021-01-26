See Games Differently

Long-Awaited Biomutant Launches May 25

Ian Walker

Published 48 mins ago: January 27, 2021 at 4:40 am -
Screenshot: Experiment 101 / THQ Nordic

Biomutant, the post-apocalyptic furry RPG that was first revealed in 2017, is heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC on May 25, publisher THQ Nordic announced this morning.

The first major project from Swedish studio Experiment 101, Biomutant turned heads due to its lush graphics and unique setting, not to mention an extensive character creation system.

That said, Biomutant news has slowed in recent years, due in part to it missing its original 2019 release date, leading some to question whether the game had been quietly cancelled. Interest in Biomutant picked back up recently after the game appeared in THQ Nordic investor materials with a 2021 release window.

