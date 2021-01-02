Look, The Spider-Signal!

This week on Snapshots we start the new year with some great new screenshots! Welcome to 2021! Good news, folks are still taking cool screenshots in a bunch of games, including Spider-Man, Alan Wake, No Man’s Sky, Cyberpunk 2077, and more.

“Same spider-time, same spider-place!”

Kotaku Snapshots is a weekly look at some of the best, funniest and coolest screenshots players have taken in their favourite games.

If you have a cool screenshot you want to share with me, I’m @Zwiezenz on Twitter. Or post your photos on Twitter using the hashtag #Ksnapshots. You can also email me. Please provide a screenshot, a name, and the game’s title OR a link to the photo with that info.