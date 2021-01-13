See Games Differently

Luigi’s New Ride Is Just A Penis

Mike Fahey

Published 52 mins ago: January 14, 2021 at 1:30 am -
Filed to:android
berliniosmario kart tournintendo mobile
Luigi’s New Ride Is Just A Penis
You eat that sausage, plumber boy.  (Screenshot: Nintendo)

Today marks the start of mobile Mario Kart’s 35th tour, transporting players to Berlin, Germany, where Luigi dons knee-length leather shorts and rides about town in a wheeled phallus brandishing a fork-skewered sausage.

As the son of a German orphan, I don’t know whether to be offended by Mario Kart Tour’s sausage fest or whether I need to get on Door Dash and order a box of bangers. I’m secretly proud that my heritage is being represented here by ground meat and spices instead of other things. It’s also nice to see Germany and Italy getting along so well.

Man, Nintendo has sure latched on to that sausage imagery. Week two of the tour rolls out plain, penguin, and builder Luigi, but week one is all about Mario’s brother in lederhosen riding the meat-mobile. You ride that sausage, Luigi. Ride it fast. Ride it hard.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.