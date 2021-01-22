See Games Differently

Microsoft Raises Price Of Xbox Live Gold By $US1 ($1) A Month

Ethan Gach

Published 2 hours ago: January 23, 2021 at 1:11 am -
Image: Microsoft

Xbox Live Gold, Microsoft’s online service for Xbox, is about to get more expensive. The company announced this morning that subscriptions will go up to $US11 ($14) a month in the coming weeks.

The service, which is required to play games online on Xbox consoles, was previously priced at $US10 ($13) per month, $US25 ($32) for three months, and $US60 ($77) for an entire year. Last July, Microsoft nixed the year-long subscription option, but it’s still be available to buy for a time from stores like GameStop and Amazon. Going forward, Microsoft will only offer half a year of Xbox Live Gold for the same price of $US60 ($77).

“Periodically, we assess the value and pricing of our services to reflect changes in regional marketplaces and to continue to invest in the Xbox community; we’ll be making price adjustments for Xbox Live Gold in select markets,” Microsoft wrote in today’s announcement. “In many markets, the price of Xbox Live Gold has not changed for years and in some markets, it hasn’t changed for over 10 years.”

