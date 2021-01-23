Microsoft Reverses Course On Xbox Live Price Increase

Following widespread customer backlash, Microsoft released a statement walking back its Friday morning announcement of sweeping price increases for the Xbox Live Gold subscription service.

According to the details outlined in this morning’s announcement, the minimum yearly cost of Xbox Live Gold would have soared from $US60 ($78) to $US120 ($155). But at 11:52 p.m. ET, Microsoft posted an update to its announcement in which it appeared to reverse course.

“We messed up today and you were right to let us know,” the statement reads. “Connecting and playing with friends is a vital part of gaming and we failed to meet the expectations of players who count on it every day. As a result, we have decided not to change Xbox Live Gold pricing.”

In addition, the statement announced that, reversing years of precedent, access to free-to-play games would no longer require an active subscription to Xbox Live Gold. The company will be working to implement that change in the coming months.

An active Xbox Live Gold subscription is required to play games online on Xbox consoles, and also unlocks monthly “Games With Gold” that can be played while the Xbox Live subscription remains active. And, until just now, access to free-to-play games.