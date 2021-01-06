Microsoft Wants To Know If PS5 DualSense Controller Features Should Come To Xbox

When next-gen consoles released last November one of the most exciting features of the PS5 was its new DualSense controller. Now it seems Microsoft is testing the waters with a survey to see if Xbox players want similar functions on their controllers.

u/FOREM4N on Reddit has revealed a screenshot from a customer experience survey they received from Microsoft. The survey asks Xbox Series X/S owners if they are aware of the features on PlayStation controllers and whether they wish the Xbox Series X/S controller had these features. The options allow users to rank their agreement or disagreement with this statement.

The Reddit user said this survey came in an email from Microsoft directed at those who have purchased a next-gen Xbox console. According to the user the email states:

We want your feedback! As part of our desire to hear more from our users, you’ve been selected to take part in a survey about your experience using Xbox consoles.

TechRadar also reported receiving the email and revealed the survey also asks whether the new Xbox Series “feels next-gen” and what users think of the home screen UI. So it’s not just the controller Microsoft is seeking feedback on.

This survey is in no way a confirmation that Microsoft has plans to release a new Xbox controller with the same features as the PS5 DualSense. It is, after all, just a feedback survey. But the types of questions in the survey do point to the areas of improvement that Microsoft is looking at. Given the popularity of the DualSense, if Xbox players respond loud enough we might see some of these features included in the Xbox Series in the future.

Phil Spencer, VP of Gaming at Microsoft, has previously praised Sony’s new PlayStation controller and indicated that Microsoft is always open to innovating its hardware. This survey could influence whether adaptive triggers or haptic feedback are included in the next controller design – so if you got this email make sure to have your say.

Potentially Microsoft’s next standalone Xbox Elite controller could incorporate some DualSense features. But as always, these functions will be determined by the number of game devs that choose to integrate them.