Minecraft Dungeons’ Original Piggy Bank Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

The pig is a national Minecraft treasure. But when Double Eleven and Mojang first envisioned the Piggy Bank — Minecraft Dungeons‘ walking treasure chest — it was a little creepier than you’d expect.

The studio published an early iteration of the Piggy Bank on Twitter early Friday morning. It is possibly one of the most horrifying prototypes of the Piggy Bank.

As seen in the final version of the game, the Piggy Bank is just an adorable pig that carries a treasure chest on its back. You chase it around in-game, staving off waves of enemies as you go.

But the original design housed the treasure chest inside the pig. Obviously, players still needed to know that there was a treasure chest floating around the map. The solution to that? Make the pig translucent.

A thing of beauty? Tonight’s nightmare? A missed artistic opportunity? On the spectrum of ‘aww’ to ‘ugh’, where do you stand on this early version of the Piggy Bank – your favourite fortune-filled fleeing farm animal?! pic.twitter.com/3q9IlfDl6g — Minecraft Dungeons (@dungeonsgame) January 21, 2021

My brain is saying nope to absolutely everything about this. The slowly bulging eyeballs, like the poor pig is about to implode. The slow bouncing of the pig’s entire body as they ponder the worthlessness of their existence, a mere vessel for whatever they know is housed inside.

I mean, I’m sure kids would love it all the same. I’m still staggered by how many kids love the Five Nights At Freddy’s franchise. So this would probably be hilarious to them.

But as a grown adult, I, uh, am very happy that Piggy Bank 1.0 did not make the cut.

Mostly for the pig’s sake.