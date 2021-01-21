See Games Differently

Minecraft Dungeons’ Original Piggy Bank Is The Stuff Of Nightmares

Published 1 hour ago: January 22, 2021 at 10:30 am -
Filed to:minecraft dungeons
Image: Minecraft Dungeons

The pig is a national Minecraft treasure. But when Double Eleven and Mojang first envisioned the Piggy Bank — Minecraft Dungeons‘ walking treasure chest — it was a little creepier than you’d expect.

The studio published an early iteration of the Piggy Bank on Twitter early Friday morning. It is possibly one of the most horrifying prototypes of the Piggy Bank.

As seen in the final version of the game, the Piggy Bank is just an adorable pig that carries a treasure chest on its back. You chase it around in-game, staving off waves of enemies as you go.

But the original design housed the treasure chest inside the pig. Obviously, players still needed to know that there was a treasure chest floating around the map. The solution to that? Make the pig translucent.

My brain is saying nope to absolutely everything about this. The slowly bulging eyeballs, like the poor pig is about to implode. The slow bouncing of the pig’s entire body as they ponder the worthlessness of their existence, a mere vessel for whatever they know is housed inside.

I mean, I’m sure kids would love it all the same. I’m still staggered by how many kids love the Five Nights At Freddy’s franchise. So this would probably be hilarious to them.

But as a grown adult, I, uh, am very happy that Piggy Bank 1.0 did not make the cut.

Mostly for the pig’s sake.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

