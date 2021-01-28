Mobile Monster Strategy Dragon Quest Tact Launches Worldwide

See Games Differently

Mike Fahey

January 29, 2021
Image: Square Enix / Kotaku

Dragon Quest Tact is a big hit in Japan, with more than 10 million downloads since its 2020 release. It’s now available worldwide for iOS and Android devices, giving fans everywhere a chance to collect cartoony monsters and make them kill each other. Yay!

No, Dragon Quest Tact is not a game that teaches you how to behave properly in social situations. It’s a turn-based tactics game in which players collect goofy-looking creatures, form a team, and take turns hitting each other. Players can spend in-game currency to recruit new creatures, gacha-style, or recruit enemies conquered in battle to bolster their ranks. New players get 3,000 gems to spend on recruiting 10 monsters at once, which netted me a Wight King and a Great Dragon, which are S-ranked troops that are several letters better than other troops.

My crew rolls hard. (Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku) My crew rolls hard. (Screenshot: Square Enix / Kotaku)

Battles are standard turn-based tactics fare, complete with grid-based movement and positioning. Players can opt to go deep with their strategies or just hit the “auto” button and let AI figure it out.

Image: Square Enix Image: Square Enix

It’s basically Dragon Quest’s answer to Fire Emblem Heroes. It’s free. Give it a go.

