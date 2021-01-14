New Pokémon Snap Is Out In April

Photography game New Pokémon Snap will be out on Switch on April 30, Nintendo announced today.

Announced last year, New Pokémon Snap is a spiritual successor to the Nintendo 64 game about exploring Pokémon in their natural habitats and snapping beautiful pictures of them. The new game will take place in a region called Lental, and will feature an archipelago of islands that include jungles, deserts, and beaches hiding over 200 Pokémon.

Here’s the latest teaser:

Based on a new press release about the game, it sounds like it will play very similar to the original Pokémon Snap, with players using bait to try and lure out Pokémon, capture them in unique poses, and then get grade from the professor you’re doing research for. As far as what’s new, some Pokémon and vegitation in the Lental region have a special glow called the Illumina phenomenon which players will be trying to learn more about.

Despite being long overdue for a Nintendo Direct, the Switch’s first half of the year is already starting to shape up surprisingly well with Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury, Bravely Default II, and Monster Hunter Rise coming out in the next two months, and now New Pokémon Snap rounding that lineup out in April.