New Slam Dunk Anime Movie Announced

The iconic basketball manga Slam Dunk is getting a new feature animated film.

Creator Takehiko Inoue made the movie announcement via Twitter. As Famitsu points out, Toei Animation’s press release clarified that this is a new animated movie and thus, not a live-action one.

The manga first debuted in 1990 and spawned a popular Toei-produced anime series three years later. No word yet as to when the anime will bounce into Japanese movie theatres.